Quad-Cities 3, Wisconsin 2

Quad-CitiesabrhbiWisconsinabrhbi
Dennis rf Abreu cf 
Abreu lf Coca 2b 
McKenna cf Dillard 1b 
Nova 2b Fry 3b 
Kessinger 3b Rios dh 
Campos c McClanahan rf 
Biermann 1b Diaz c 
Marquez dh Pinero ss 
Dawson ss Castillo lf 
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals34 Totals31 
Quad-Cities 000011010--3  
Wisconsin 000020000--2  

E-- Abreu. DP -- QC 1, Wis 1. LOB--QC 9, Wis 5. 2B--Nova, Marquez; Dillard. 3B--Coca. HR--Campos. SF -- Marquez.

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Daniels 4.2 
Bravo (W, 4-4) 4.1 
Wisconsin       
Sunitsch 5.2 
Gillies (L, 3-2) 1.2 
Salaman 1.2 
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP--Abreu (by Sunitsch); Diaz (by Daniels). U -- A.J. Choc, Emma Charlesworth-Seiler. T--3:05. A--4,574.

Clinton 10, Peoria 6

Clinton;030;002;023;--;10;19;1

Peoria;000;100;050;--;6;8;0

Alberto Guerrero, Tyler Kolek (8), Raul Brito (8), Elkin Alcala (9) and J.D. Osborne; Logan Gragg, Connor Thomas (6), Evan Sisk (8), Connor Coward (9) and Alexis Wilson. Two or more hits -- Clinton (Kameron Misner 3, Evan Edwards 3, Samuel Castro 3, Osborne 3, Thomas Jones, Bubba Hollins); Peoria (Devlin Perez, Leandro Cedeno, Imeldo Diaz, Wilson). 2B -- Clinton (Misner 2, Davis Bradshaw, Edwards, Jones); Peoria (Perez, Wilson, Diaz). HR -- Clinton (Peyton Burdick, Edwards). RBI -- Clinton (Jones 4, Edwards 2, Burdick, Osborne, Hollins, Castro); Peoria (Cedeno, Diaz). U -- Kevin Mandzuk, Edwin Jimenez. T -- 2:59. A -- 2,891.

Semi-pro

IABA State Tournament 

At Douglas Park, Rock Island

Sunday's games

Fairfax Stars 2, Red Top 1

Quad City 76ers 8, Williamsburg Red Sox 7

Championship: Fairfax Stars 11, Quad City 76ers 4

Quad-City 76ers 8, Williamsburg 7

Quad City;001;015;1;—;8;8;1

Williamsburg;500;001;1;—;7;9;2

WP -- Delleman (4-1); LP -- Meierotto. Two or more hits -- QC (Sunny, Murphy); Williamsburg (Hensley, Delaney). 2B -- QC (Sunny 2); Williamsburg (Hensley, Delaney). RBI -- QC (Sunny 4, Murphy 2, Ulfig); Williamsburg (Fielblekorn 2, Fraizer 2, Hensley, Fraser). 

Fairfax 11, Quad-City 76ers 4

Fairfax;030;502;1;—;11;13;2

Quad City;300;000;1;—;4;8;3

WP -- Bell; LP -- Jackson (3-1). Two or more hits -- Fairfax (Candaroma 3, Henry 3, Woods 3, White); QC (Drobusevich, Hoffman, Portner). 2B -- Fairfax (Candaroma 2, Woods); QC (Hoffman). HR -- Fairfax (Lizarraga). RBI -- Fairfax (Lizarraga 4, White 2, Bell, Candaroma); QC (Hoffman 2, Drobushevich, Wright).

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments