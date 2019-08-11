Quad-Cities 3, Wisconsin 2
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wisconsin
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dennis rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Abreu cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Coca 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|McKenna cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Dillard 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Nova 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Fry 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kessinger 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rios dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Campos c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|McClanahan rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Biermann 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Diaz c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Marquez dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Pinero ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dawson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Castillo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|Quad-Cities
|000
|011
|010
|--
|3
|Wisconsin
|000
|020
|000
|--
|2
E-- Abreu. DP -- QC 1, Wis 1. LOB--QC 9, Wis 5. 2B--Nova, Marquez; Dillard. 3B--Coca. HR--Campos. SF -- Marquez.
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Daniels
|4.2
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Bravo (W, 4-4)
|4.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wisconsin
|Sunitsch
|5.2
|6
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Gillies (L, 3-2)
|1.2
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Salaman
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP--Abreu (by Sunitsch); Diaz (by Daniels). U -- A.J. Choc, Emma Charlesworth-Seiler. T--3:05. A--4,574.
Clinton 10, Peoria 6
Clinton;030;002;023;--;10;19;1
Peoria;000;100;050;--;6;8;0
Alberto Guerrero, Tyler Kolek (8), Raul Brito (8), Elkin Alcala (9) and J.D. Osborne; Logan Gragg, Connor Thomas (6), Evan Sisk (8), Connor Coward (9) and Alexis Wilson. Two or more hits -- Clinton (Kameron Misner 3, Evan Edwards 3, Samuel Castro 3, Osborne 3, Thomas Jones, Bubba Hollins); Peoria (Devlin Perez, Leandro Cedeno, Imeldo Diaz, Wilson). 2B -- Clinton (Misner 2, Davis Bradshaw, Edwards, Jones); Peoria (Perez, Wilson, Diaz). HR -- Clinton (Peyton Burdick, Edwards). RBI -- Clinton (Jones 4, Edwards 2, Burdick, Osborne, Hollins, Castro); Peoria (Cedeno, Diaz). U -- Kevin Mandzuk, Edwin Jimenez. T -- 2:59. A -- 2,891.
Semi-pro
IABA State Tournament
At Douglas Park, Rock Island
Sunday's games
Fairfax Stars 2, Red Top 1
Quad City 76ers 8, Williamsburg Red Sox 7
Championship: Fairfax Stars 11, Quad City 76ers 4
Quad-City 76ers 8, Williamsburg 7
Quad City;001;015;1;—;8;8;1
Williamsburg;500;001;1;—;7;9;2
WP -- Delleman (4-1); LP -- Meierotto. Two or more hits -- QC (Sunny, Murphy); Williamsburg (Hensley, Delaney). 2B -- QC (Sunny 2); Williamsburg (Hensley, Delaney). RBI -- QC (Sunny 4, Murphy 2, Ulfig); Williamsburg (Fielblekorn 2, Fraizer 2, Hensley, Fraser).
Fairfax 11, Quad-City 76ers 4
Fairfax;030;502;1;—;11;13;2
Quad City;300;000;1;—;4;8;3
WP -- Bell; LP -- Jackson (3-1). Two or more hits -- Fairfax (Candaroma 3, Henry 3, Woods 3, White); QC (Drobusevich, Hoffman, Portner). 2B -- Fairfax (Candaroma 2, Woods); QC (Hoffman). HR -- Fairfax (Lizarraga). RBI -- Fairfax (Lizarraga 4, White 2, Bell, Candaroma); QC (Hoffman 2, Drobushevich, Wright).
