Midwest League

Championship series

Best of 5

Wednesday -- Bowling Green at Peoria, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday -- Bowling Green at Peoria, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday -- Peoria at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday (if necessary) -- Peoria at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

Monday (if necessary) -- Peoria at Bowling Green, 6:35 p.m.

