Dayton 8, Quad-Cities 5

DaytonabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Siani cf 5Dennis 3b 4
Finol 2b Rodriguez cf 
Bautista lf 1Kessinger ss 

Manzanero 1b

Salazar c 
Rey rfMcKenna lf 
Martinez 3bHensley 1b 
Lofstrom c Holderbach dh 
Hernandez ss Lacroix rf 
Ventura dh Dawson 3b 
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals36 10 Totals32 
Dayton 002033000--8  
Quad-Cities 003000200--5  

E-- Dawson (9), Kessinger (2). DP-- Dayton 0, QC 3. LOB--Dayton 4, QC 2. 2B--Rey (11), Manzanero (24), Hensley (10), Lacroix (11). 3B--Bautista (2), Siani (4). SB -- Siani (28). SF--Rodriguez.

Daytoniphrerbbso
Richardson 2.1 
Machorro (W 2-0) 3.2 
Campbell 1.0
 Pidich2.0
Quad-Cities       
Daniels (W, 4-5)4.2 
Ruppenthal4.1 
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP--McKenna (by Campbell). WP--Daniels. U --Steven Rios, Dylan Bradley. T--3:01. A--3,183.

Clinton 16, Great Lakes 7

Clinton;020;503;303;--;16;17;0

Great Lakes;400;003;000;--;7;7;3

Alberto Guerrero, Elkin Alcala (1), Tyler Kolek (6), Raul Brito (6), Zach Wolf (7) and Will Banfield; Robinson Ortiz, Joel Inoa (2), Mark Washington (5), Jasiel Alvino (7), Luke Heyer (9) and Tre Todd. WP -- Alcala (2-2); LP -- Inoa (1-2). Two or more hits -- Clinton (Christopher Torres 3, Connor Scott 3, Peyton Burdick 3, J.D. Osborne 3, Bubba Hollins, Evan Edwards); GL (Heyer, Matt Cogen). 2B -- Clinton (Osborne, Scott, Burdick). 3B -- GL (Cogen). HR -- Clinton (Osborne, Banfield, Burdick); GL (Heyer). RBI -- Clinton (Burdick 4, Banfield 4, Edwards 2, Osborne 2, Torres, Scott, Hollins); GL (Heyer 3, Cogen). U -- Adam Pierce, Pete Talkington. T -- 3:46. A -- 5,019.

Semipro

Palmer 12, Geneseo 11

Palmer;100;511;4;--;12;14;4

Geneseo;510;500;0;--;11;13;3

WP -- S. Gardner; LP -- Berthel. Two or more hits -- Palmer (B. Gardner, S. Gardner); Geneseo (Wise). 2B -- Palmer (B. Gardner, S. Gardner, Huss); Geneseo (Berthel). RBI -- Palmer (S. Gardner 5, Huss 2, Chanby 2, Smith, Cooper); Geneseo (Wise 4, Bridges 2, Berthel 2, Fennelly).

Records -- Palmer 1-4; Geneseo 4-7

