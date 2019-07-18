Dayton 8, Quad-Cities 5
|Dayton
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Siani cf
|5
|1
|3
|5
|Dennis 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Finol 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rodriguez cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Bautista lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Kessinger ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
Manzanero 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Salazar c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rey rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|McKenna lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Martinez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hensley 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Lofstrom c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Holderbach dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Hernandez ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Lacroix rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Ventura dh
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Dawson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|Totals
|32
|5
|7
|5
|Dayton
|002
|033
|000
|--
|8
|Quad-Cities
|003
|000
|200
|--
|5
E-- Dawson (9), Kessinger (2). DP-- Dayton 0, QC 3. LOB--Dayton 4, QC 2. 2B--Rey (11), Manzanero (24), Hensley (10), Lacroix (11). 3B--Bautista (2), Siani (4). SB -- Siani (28). SF--Rodriguez.
|Dayton
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Richardson
|2.1
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Machorro (W 2-0)
|3.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Campbell
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Pidich
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Quad-Cities
|Daniels (W, 4-5)
|4.2
|6
|5
|3
|2
|2
|Ruppenthal
|4.1
|4
|3
|0
|1
|1
HBP--McKenna (by Campbell). WP--Daniels. U --Steven Rios, Dylan Bradley. T--3:01. A--3,183.
Clinton 16, Great Lakes 7
Clinton;020;503;303;--;16;17;0
Great Lakes;400;003;000;--;7;7;3
Alberto Guerrero, Elkin Alcala (1), Tyler Kolek (6), Raul Brito (6), Zach Wolf (7) and Will Banfield; Robinson Ortiz, Joel Inoa (2), Mark Washington (5), Jasiel Alvino (7), Luke Heyer (9) and Tre Todd. WP -- Alcala (2-2); LP -- Inoa (1-2). Two or more hits -- Clinton (Christopher Torres 3, Connor Scott 3, Peyton Burdick 3, J.D. Osborne 3, Bubba Hollins, Evan Edwards); GL (Heyer, Matt Cogen). 2B -- Clinton (Osborne, Scott, Burdick). 3B -- GL (Cogen). HR -- Clinton (Osborne, Banfield, Burdick); GL (Heyer). RBI -- Clinton (Burdick 4, Banfield 4, Edwards 2, Osborne 2, Torres, Scott, Hollins); GL (Heyer 3, Cogen). U -- Adam Pierce, Pete Talkington. T -- 3:46. A -- 5,019.
Semipro
Palmer 12, Geneseo 11
Palmer;100;511;4;--;12;14;4
Geneseo;510;500;0;--;11;13;3
WP -- S. Gardner; LP -- Berthel. Two or more hits -- Palmer (B. Gardner, S. Gardner); Geneseo (Wise). 2B -- Palmer (B. Gardner, S. Gardner, Huss); Geneseo (Berthel). RBI -- Palmer (S. Gardner 5, Huss 2, Chanby 2, Smith, Cooper); Geneseo (Wise 4, Bridges 2, Berthel 2, Fennelly).
Records -- Palmer 1-4; Geneseo 4-7
