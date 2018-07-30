Cedar Rapids 8, Quad-Cities 0
|Cedar Rapids
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Maciel rf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|Costes lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Baddoo cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Hensley ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Miranda 3b
|5
|2
|3
|5
|Shaver 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffers c
|4
|1
|4
|3
|Taylor rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arias dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Angarita 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pearson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cabbage 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Papierski c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Davis ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Lacroix dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Montesino 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mattix cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|28
|0
|1
|0
|Cedar Rapids
|320
|300
|000
|--
|8
|Quad-Cities
|000
|000
|000
|--
|0
LOB -- Cedar Rapids 11; Quad-Cities 3. 2B -- Davis (2), Miranda (22), Jeffers 3 (4). HR -- Miranda (12), Jeffers (1).
|Cedar Rapids
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Duran (W, 6-4)
|7.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|Finkel
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Quad-Cities
|Rosado (L, 4-3)
|1.2
|5
|5
|5
|4
|1
|Feldmann
|3.1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Castellanos
|3.0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Collado
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP -- Rosado. U -- Lance Seilhamer, Ty Krauss. T -- 2:50. A -- 2,723.
Clinton 4, Peoria 3
Peoria;002;100;000;00;--;3;10;2
Clinton;002;000;001;01;--;4;10;1
Angel Rondon, Robbie Gordon (7), Fabian Blanco (9), C.J. Saylor (10) and Dennis Ortega; Ryne Inman, Sam Delaplane (7), Kyle Wilcox (9), Adonis De La Cruz (11) and Juan Camacho. Two or more hits -- Peoria (Wood Myers, Elehuris Montero, Zach Kirtley, Ortega); Clinton (Joseph Rosa 3, Dimas Ojeda, Onil Pena). 2B -- Peoria (Montero, Ortega). 3B -- Clinton (Pena). HR -- Peoria (Yariel Gonzalez). RBI -- Peoria (Gonzalez 2); Clinton (Rosa, Ojeda, Pena, Keegan McGovern).
Legion
Alton Post 126 3, Milan Post 569 2
Alton;200;000;1;--;3;4;1
Milan;200;000;0;--;2;5;2
WP -- Laaker; LP -- Bost. Two or more hits -- Alton (Booten). RBI -- Alton (Parish, McBride); Milan (Skovronski 2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.