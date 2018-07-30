Cedar Rapids 8, Quad-Cities 0

Cedar RapidsabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Maciel rf5210Costes lf4000
Baddoo cf3200Hensley ss4010
Miranda 3b5235Shaver 1b4000
Jeffers c4143Taylor rf2000
Arias dh3000Angarita 3b3000
Pearson lf4000Sierra 2b3000
Cabbage 1b5010Papierski c2000
Davis ss4120Lacroix dh3000
Montesino 2b5000Mattix cf3000
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals388118Totals28010
Cedar Rapids 320300000--8  
Quad-Cities 000000000--0  

LOB -- Cedar Rapids 11; Quad-Cities 3. 2B -- Davis (2), Miranda (22), Jeffers 3 (4). HR -- Miranda (12), Jeffers (1).

Cedar Rapidsiphrerbbso
Duran (W, 6-4)7.000018
Finkel2.010012
Quad-Cities      
Rosado (L, 4-3)1.255541
Feldmann3.123332
Castellanos3.040015
Collado1.000000
       
       
       
       
       
       

WP -- Rosado. U -- Lance Seilhamer, Ty Krauss. T -- 2:50. A -- 2,723.

Clinton 4, Peoria 3

Peoria;002;100;000;00;--;3;10;2

Clinton;002;000;001;01;--;4;10;1

Angel Rondon, Robbie Gordon (7), Fabian Blanco (9), C.J. Saylor (10) and Dennis Ortega; Ryne Inman, Sam Delaplane (7), Kyle Wilcox (9), Adonis De La Cruz (11) and Juan Camacho. Two or more hits -- Peoria (Wood Myers, Elehuris Montero, Zach Kirtley, Ortega); Clinton (Joseph Rosa 3, Dimas Ojeda, Onil Pena). 2B -- Peoria (Montero, Ortega). 3B -- Clinton (Pena). HR -- Peoria (Yariel Gonzalez). RBI -- Peoria (Gonzalez 2); Clinton (Rosa, Ojeda, Pena, Keegan McGovern).

Legion

Alton Post 126 3, Milan Post 569 2

Alton;200;000;1;--;3;4;1

Milan;200;000;0;--;2;5;2

WP -- Laaker; LP -- Bost. Two or more hits -- Alton (Booten). RBI -- Alton (Parish, McBride); Milan (Skovronski 2).

