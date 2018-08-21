Quad-Cities 6, Wisconsin 1

Quad-CitiesabrhbiWisconsinabrhbi
Costes cf Seferina 2b 
Taylor rf Lutz rf 
Schreiber 1b Silva dh 
Lacroix lf Harrison 1b 
Hensley 3b a-Feliciano ph 
Angarita 2b McClanahan lf 
Sierra ss Henry c 
Papierski c Lara ss 
Dawson dh Clark cf 
     Garcia 3b 
          
          
          
         
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals35 Totals30 

 a-struck out for Harrison in the 9th

Quad-Cities 024000000--6  
Wisconsin 100000000--1  

E--Hernandez (3), Garcia (19), Henry (3). DP-- QC 0, Wis 1. LOB--QC 6, Wis 4. 2B--Angarita (8), Sierra (14); Seferina (6), Clark (15). HR--Papierski (5). S--Angarita. SF--Silva.

Quad-Citiesiphrerbbso
Garcia (6-2) 5.0 
Castellanos 2.0 
Mushinski 2.0 
Wisconsin       
Hernandez (10-10) 3.0 
Biasi 4.0 
Meister 2.0 
       
       
       
       
       
       

U -- Ben Rosen, Phil Bando. T--2:52. A--4,496.

 

 

Burlington 10, Clinton 6

Clinton;001;030;002;--;6;13;2

Burlington;005;000;50x;--;10;15;0

Steven Moyers, Adonis De La Cruz (6), Sam Delaplane (7), Johnny Adams (8) and Juan Camacho; Oliver Ortega, Eduardo Del Rosario (5), Matt Eagle (7), Mayky Perez (8) and Keinner Pina. WP -- Del Rosario (3-4); LP -- Moyers (4-1). Two or more hits -- Clinton (Onil Pena 3, Camacho 3, Ariel Sandoval); Burlington (Leonardo Rivas 4, Orlando Martinez 3, Kevin Williams, Pina). 2B -- Clinton (Sandoval); Burlington (Williams). 3B -- Burlington (Pina). HR -- Burlington (Martinez). RBI -- Clinton (Camacho 3, Sandoval, Adams); Burlington (Pina 4, Martinez 3, Tim Millard 2).

