Quad-Cities 6, Wisconsin 1
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Wisconsin
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Costes cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Seferina 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Taylor rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lutz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schreiber 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Silva dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Lacroix lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Harrison 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hensley 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|a-Feliciano ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Angarita 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|McClanahan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sierra ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Henry c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Papierski c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Lara ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dawson dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Clark cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Garcia 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|4
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
a-struck out for Harrison in the 9th
|Quad-Cities
|024
|000
|000
|--
|6
|Wisconsin
|100
|000
|000
|--
|1
E--Hernandez (3), Garcia (19), Henry (3). DP-- QC 0, Wis 1. LOB--QC 6, Wis 4. 2B--Angarita (8), Sierra (14); Seferina (6), Clark (15). HR--Papierski (5). S--Angarita. SF--Silva.
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Garcia (6-2)
|5.0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Castellanos
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Mushinski
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Wisconsin
|Hernandez (10-10)
|3.0
|7
|6
|3
|2
|2
|Biasi
|4.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Meister
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
U -- Ben Rosen, Phil Bando. T--2:52. A--4,496.
|
Burlington 10, Clinton 6
Clinton;001;030;002;--;6;13;2
Burlington;005;000;50x;--;10;15;0
Steven Moyers, Adonis De La Cruz (6), Sam Delaplane (7), Johnny Adams (8) and Juan Camacho; Oliver Ortega, Eduardo Del Rosario (5), Matt Eagle (7), Mayky Perez (8) and Keinner Pina. WP -- Del Rosario (3-4); LP -- Moyers (4-1). Two or more hits -- Clinton (Onil Pena 3, Camacho 3, Ariel Sandoval); Burlington (Leonardo Rivas 4, Orlando Martinez 3, Kevin Williams, Pina). 2B -- Clinton (Sandoval); Burlington (Williams). 3B -- Burlington (Pina). HR -- Burlington (Martinez). RBI -- Clinton (Camacho 3, Sandoval, Adams); Burlington (Pina 4, Martinez 3, Tim Millard 2).
