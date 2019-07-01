Quad-Cities 2, Clinton 0

Quad-Cities abrhbiClinton
abrhbi
Dennis 2b4000Torres ss3000
Nova ss401Bradshaw rf00
Rodriguez cf400Burdick lf00
Campos 1b300Banfield dh000
Lacroix lf40Edwards 1b300
McKenna dh0Hollins 3b10
Salazar cOsborne c410
Machado rf11Jones cf00
Wielansky 3b01Castro 2b210
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals31242Totals2703
Quad-Cities 000000020--2
Clinton 000000000--0

-- Torres (27). DP -- Q-C 1, Clinton 1. LOB -- Q-C 4, Clinton 7. SB -- Nova (1). CS -- Castro (2).

Quad-Cities iphrerbbso
Daniels5.230057
Henderson1.000002
Gonzalez (W, 3-1)2.100010
Clinton      
Andrews7.010012
Brito (L, 2-1)1.032201
Alcala 1.0 
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- McKenna (by Brito). WP -- Daniels. U -- Ray Patchen, Taylor Payne. -- 2:34 (2:30 delay). A -- 1,539.

Quad-Cities 7, Clinton 3

Quad-Cities abrhbiClinton
abrhbi
Adolph cf5110Torres ss4000
Nova ss533Burdick lf20
Dennis 3b300Scott, C cf01
Campos c411Banfield c000
Lacroix dh51Edwards 1b400
McKenna lf3Hollins dh11
Salazar 1bRivera 3b400
Machado rf02Jones rf11
Dawson 2b00Scott, Z 2b310
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals397156Totals3033
Quad-Cities 201000301--715 
Clinton 000100110--3

-- McKenna (1); Dennis (5); Banfield (7), Scott Z (3). DP -- Q-C 1, Clinton 1. LOB -- Q-C 9, Clinton 5. SB -- Nova (2), Salazar (4); Jones (12). CS -- Salazar (1), Machado (1).

Quad-Cities iphrerbbso
Ruppenthal (W, 3-2)5.011146
Bravo (S, 1) 4.022104
Clinton      
Guerrero (L, 3-3)6.0 
Howe0.233311
Alexander2.141111
       
       
       
       
       
       
       

HBP -- Jones (by Ruppenthal). WP -- Alexander. U -- Taylor Payne, Ray Patchen. -- 2:57. A -- 687.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments