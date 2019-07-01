Quad-Cities 2, Clinton 0
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Clinton
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dennis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nova ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bradshaw rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rodriguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Burdick lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Campos 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Banfield dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lacroix lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Edwards 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Hollins 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Salazar c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Osborne c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Machado rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Jones cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wielansky 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Castro 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|Totals
|27
|0
|3
|0
|Quad-Cities
|
|000
|000
|020
|--
|2
|4
|0
|Clinton
|
|000
|000
|000
|--
|0
|3
|1
E -- Torres (27). DP -- Q-C 1, Clinton 1. LOB -- Q-C 4, Clinton 7. SB -- Nova (1). CS -- Castro (2).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Daniels
|5.2
|3
|0
|0
|5
|7
|Henderson
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gonzalez (W, 3-1)
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Clinton
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Andrews
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Brito (L, 2-1)
|1.0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Alcala
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HBP -- McKenna (by Brito). WP -- Daniels. U -- Ray Patchen, Taylor Payne. T -- 2:34 (2:30 delay). A -- 1,539.
Quad-Cities 7, Clinton 3
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Clinton
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Adolph cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nova ss
|5
|3
|3
|1
|Burdick lf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Dennis 3b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Scott, C cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Campos c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Banfield c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lacroix dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Edwards 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna lf
|5
|0
|3
|3
|Hollins dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Salazar 1b
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Machado rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Jones rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Dawson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Scott, Z 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|39
|7
|15
|6
|Totals
|30
|3
|3
|3
|Quad-Cities
|
|201
|000
|301
|--
|7
|15
|2
|Clinton
|
|000
|100
|110
|--
|3
|3
|2
E -- McKenna (1); Dennis (5); Banfield (7), Scott Z (3). DP -- Q-C 1, Clinton 1. LOB -- Q-C 9, Clinton 5. SB -- Nova (2), Salazar (4); Jones (12). CS -- Salazar (1), Machado (1).
|Quad-Cities
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Ruppenthal (W, 3-2)
|5.0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Bravo (S, 1)
|4.0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Clinton
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Guerrero (L, 3-3)
|6.0
|8
|3
|2
|2
|6
|Howe
|0.2
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Alexander
|2.1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HBP -- Jones (by Ruppenthal). WP -- Alexander. U -- Taylor Payne, Ray Patchen. T -- 2:57. A -- 687.
Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.