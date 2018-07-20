South Bend 7, Quad-Cities 2

South BendabrhbiQuad-Citiesabrhbi
Davis cf4210Angarita 2b3010
Donahue 2b5132Beer rf4011
Upshaw 1b2001Sierra ss4010
Amaya c3110Costes cf4000
Cruz dh4113

Castro c

2100
Hughes rf010Hensley 3b3010
Filiere 3b5010Lacroix lf4011
Daniel ss4121Schreiber 1b4000
Singleton lf5120Mattix dh4110
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
          
Totals357127Totals32262
South Bend 001001320--7  
Quad-Cities 000100010--2  

-- Little (2); Lacroix (5). DP -- South Bend 1, Quad-Cities 2. LOB -- South Bend 11, Quad-Cities 7. 2B -- Singleton (17); Mattix (5). 3B -- Davis (5). HR -- Cruz (11). SF -- Daniel, Upshaw.

South Bendiphrerbbso
Little (W, 4-7)5.031135
King1.000001
Rodriquez1.231112
Hecht1.100001
Quad-Cities      
Solis (L, 1-4)5.27223
Garcia1.133301
Castellanos0.222210
Feldmann1.100003
       
       
       
       

HBP -- Hughes (by Solis). WP -- Castellanos. U --Bruner, Pawol. -- 3:15. -- 4,431.

 

Clinton 5, Lake County 0

Clinton;200;000;030;--;5;11;0

Lake County;000;000;000;--;0;3;0

Clay Chandler, Kyle Wilcox (8) and Juan Camacho. Juan Hillman, Felix Tati (6), Kyle Nelson (9) and Josh Rolette. Two or more hits -- Clinton, Camacho 3, Joseph Rosa, Eugene Helder. 2B -- Clinton, Ariel Sandoval, Camacho; Lake County, Miguel Eladio. 3B -- Clinton, Helder. HR -- Clinton, Keegan McGovern. RBI -- Clinton, McGovern 2, Sandoval, Jack Larsen.

Legion

Milan 6, Moline 1

Milan;000;001;000;5;--;6;13;4

Moline;000;001;000;0;--;1;1;1

WP -- Hatlestad. LP -- B. Monroe. Two or more hits -- Milan, Dellitt 4, Bost 3, Hinerichsen 3. 2B -- Milan, Dellitt, Hinerichsen. HR -- Milan, Hinerichsen. RBI -- Milan, Hinerichsen 3, Dellitt 2, Bost.

Records -- Milan 16-7, Moline 15-17-1

Rock Island 4, Monmouth 1

Rock Island;100;001;2;--;4;8;1

Monmouth;000;010;0;--;1;7;4

WP -- Rice. LP -- A. Leffler. Two or more hits -- Rock Island, Boeye, Thomas. 2B -- Rock Island, Thomas 2, Hoffman; Monmouth, Butler. RBI -- Rock Island, McFrid; Monmouth, Leffler. 

Records -- Rock Island 17-15, Monmouth 7-16

