South Bend 7, Quad-Cities 2
|South Bend
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Quad-Cities
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Davis cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Angarita 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Donahue 2b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|Beer rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Upshaw 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Sierra ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Amaya c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Costes cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
Castro c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Hughes rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Hensley 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Filiere 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Lacroix lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Daniel ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Schreiber 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Singleton lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Mattix dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|35
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|South Bend
|001
|001
|320
|--
|7
|Quad-Cities
|000
|100
|010
|--
|2
E -- Little (2); Lacroix (5). DP -- South Bend 1, Quad-Cities 2. LOB -- South Bend 11, Quad-Cities 7. 2B -- Singleton (17); Mattix (5). 3B -- Davis (5). HR -- Cruz (11). SF -- Daniel, Upshaw.
|South Bend
|ip
|h
|r
|er
|bb
|so
|Little (W, 4-7)
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|King
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodriquez
|1.2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hecht
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Quad-Cities
|Solis (L, 1-4)
|5.2
|7
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Garcia
|1.1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Castellanos
|0.2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Feldmann
|1.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP -- Hughes (by Solis). WP -- Castellanos. U --Bruner, Pawol. T -- 3:15. A -- 4,431.
Clinton 5, Lake County 0
Clinton;200;000;030;--;5;11;0
Lake County;000;000;000;--;0;3;0
Clay Chandler, Kyle Wilcox (8) and Juan Camacho. Juan Hillman, Felix Tati (6), Kyle Nelson (9) and Josh Rolette. Two or more hits -- Clinton, Camacho 3, Joseph Rosa, Eugene Helder. 2B -- Clinton, Ariel Sandoval, Camacho; Lake County, Miguel Eladio. 3B -- Clinton, Helder. HR -- Clinton, Keegan McGovern. RBI -- Clinton, McGovern 2, Sandoval, Jack Larsen.
Legion
Milan 6, Moline 1
Milan;000;001;000;5;--;6;13;4
Moline;000;001;000;0;--;1;1;1
WP -- Hatlestad. LP -- B. Monroe. Two or more hits -- Milan, Dellitt 4, Bost 3, Hinerichsen 3. 2B -- Milan, Dellitt, Hinerichsen. HR -- Milan, Hinerichsen. RBI -- Milan, Hinerichsen 3, Dellitt 2, Bost.
Records -- Milan 16-7, Moline 15-17-1
Rock Island 4, Monmouth 1
Rock Island;100;001;2;--;4;8;1
Monmouth;000;010;0;--;1;7;4
WP -- Rice. LP -- A. Leffler. Two or more hits -- Rock Island, Boeye, Thomas. 2B -- Rock Island, Thomas 2, Hoffman; Monmouth, Butler. RBI -- Rock Island, McFrid; Monmouth, Leffler.
Records -- Rock Island 17-15, Monmouth 7-16
