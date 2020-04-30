My family's JDC story

Grandma and Grandpa came out to walk with Maltbie's group. But it wasn't until late in the weekend when anybody, including Clint and perhaps Maltbie himself, thought he had a shot at winning.

Maltibie caught fire on Sunday. Clint says his irons, in particular that day, were almost always right at the pins. Maltbie stayed calm and collected as he rose up the leader board. When Maltbie putted out on 18, he'd shot an incredible 64.

Because Maltbie came from behind, he wasn't in the final group that day, and so they had to wait for the last pairs to finish. But it was enough. Maltbie had won.

Clint wasn't on the green for the trophy ceremony. He remembers taking Maltbie's clubs to the range and borrowing the pro's putter to sink a few on the practice green. Clint ended up getting in a lot of putts: Maltbie had to run back to his hotel and retrieve a checkbook for Clint's tip.

Maltibie's take for the win was $15,000. Clint got 750 bucks, still a lot of money to a 16-year-old in 1975.

Maltbie invited Clint to caddie his next tournament in Boston. Clint, still in high school, had to decline. I doubt Grandma and Grandpa would have let him, anyway. Too bad, though, because Maltibe, still hot from the Quad-Cities tournament, won the next week, too.