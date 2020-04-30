My family's JDC story

If you've ever seen pro golf in the Quad-Cities, you've come away with lifelong memories. I grew up watching Greg Norman, Payne Stewart and Tiger Woods making unimaginable shots from just a few feet away. Last year, I was lucky enough to walk a round with a group behind the ropes.
But my family's best John Deere Classic moment isn't one of mine. It happened in July, 1975, when my Uncle Clint Sollenberger, a 16-year-old heading into his junior year at United Township High School, caddied for the tournament winner, a rookie named Roger Maltbie.
It was the first year Johnny Carson sidekick Ed McMahon was here for the Jaycees Quad Cities Open. In those days, local kids were invited to caddie for practice rounds and to serve as backups should any pro need an emergency bag handler, and so Clint went to Oakwood and volunteered. He got to caddie for a few practice rounds and the Pro-Am. He was thrilled just to be on the course, starstruck by pros he normally only saw in the newspaper.
But by Thursday, Maltbie's normal caddie hadn't shown up. And Clint, still hanging around the golf course hoping to stretch his dream one more day, was suddenly in the tournament.
Maltbie quickly gave him a few pointers on how to rake traps and where to stand on the greens, and off they went to the first tee.
Maltbie didn't have a good round, shooting 74, but he battled back Friday to make the cut.
Grandma and Grandpa came out to walk with Maltbie's group. But it wasn't until late in the weekend when anybody, including Clint and perhaps Maltbie himself, thought he had a shot at winning.
Maltibie caught fire on Sunday. Clint says his irons, in particular that day, were almost always right at the pins. Maltbie stayed calm and collected as he rose up the leader board. When Maltbie putted out on 18, he'd shot an incredible 64.
Because Maltbie came from behind, he wasn't in the final group that day, and so they had to wait for the last pairs to finish. But it was enough. Maltbie had won.
Clint wasn't on the green for the trophy ceremony. He remembers taking Maltbie's clubs to the range and borrowing the pro's putter to sink a few on the practice green. Clint ended up getting in a lot of putts: Maltbie had to run back to his hotel and retrieve a checkbook for Clint's tip.
Maltibie's take for the win was $15,000. Clint got 750 bucks, still a lot of money to a 16-year-old in 1975.
Maltbie invited Clint to caddie his next tournament in Boston. Clint, still in high school, had to decline. I doubt Grandma and Grandpa would have let him, anyway. Too bad, though, because Maltibe, still hot from the Quad-Cities tournament, won the next week, too.
These days, most folks know Maltbie as an on-course commentator for NBC Sports. Clint's golf dream is also still going: He is retired in Florida and plays about five rounds a week. Clint still has the glove and visor Maltbie also gave him as souvenirs, and my aunt says he still loves to tell the story.
I tell it sometimes, too. Like I said, the tournament is where Quad-City memories are made, stories are born and dreams come true.
