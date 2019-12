My Fellow Americans will play at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. The quartet covers pop, rock, and country tunes from past to present. They use three-part harmony, three guitars, one bass, and one kick drum to deliver a unique sound. Because the Rhythm Room is on the casino floor, the free show is for those 21 and older.