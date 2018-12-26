My experience interviewing Danielle Colby, known for starring in "American Pickers," was special for a few reasons: We talked while she had spotty phone service as she climbed up a mountain somewhere in Puerto Rico. It also stood out to me because she was honest about the criticism she has received since being on TV and the resolve she has to keep being herself, and maybe, make the world better as she goes. She ended the interview with these uplifting words: "If I could say anything at all, I would say, to anyone who feels a little weird or different, I want them to know that’s OK. Be weird. Do it with style. And be the best weirdo you can be.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.