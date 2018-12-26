Danielle Colby

Danielle Colby, a Davenport native who stars on History Channel's show "American Pickers," is bringing a burlesque show to Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse in Rock Island on Thursday, Oct. 11.

My experience interviewing Danielle Colby, known for starring in "American Pickers," was special for a few reasons: We talked while she had spotty phone service as she climbed up a mountain somewhere in Puerto Rico. It also stood out to me because she was honest about the criticism she has received since being on TV and the resolve she has to keep being herself, and maybe, make the world better as she goes. She ended the interview with these uplifting words: "If I could say anything at all, I would say, to anyone who feels a little weird or different, I want them to know that’s OK. Be weird. Do it with style. And be the best weirdo you can be.”

