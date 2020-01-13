You are the owner of this article.
N.J. Sen. Cory Booker
  • Supports Medicare for All in addition to universal paid family and medical leave.
  • Would lower prescription drug costs by allowing Medicare to negotiate lower prices and import drugs from Canada and other countries.
  • Would take patents away from drug companies that sell the same medicine for less in other countries.
  • Would lower the Medicare age to 50.
