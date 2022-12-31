Tags
A dispensary along Avenue of the Cities in Moline is getting closer to receiving the green light to begin construction.
A former Davenport West science teacher who was found guilty earlier this month on charges he secretly recorded videos of people in various st…
FULTON, Ill. -- One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Sunday in rural Fulton, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said.
Four people were injured, including an 11-year-old child, in a single-vehicle crash Thursday on Interstate 80 in Bettendorf, Scott County Sher…
A man wanted on a charge of attempted murder and for jumping bond earlier this year on other Scott County charges was captured Wednesday after…
A worker at King’s Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Jo…
A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday.
The identity of the woman killed in a Geneseo house fire has been released.
A fire in an apartment building claimed a life last Friday. Now those who survived are left without homes.
Iowa farmland values continued a strong upward trend in 2022, rising to an estimated $11,411 per acre statewide average for all qualities of l…
