Nadal earns 1,000th win, reaches 3rd round at Paris Masters

"While the number of players probably isn't as high as you heard from other programs that have taken a pause," Tyra said, "we felt it was necessary due to the fact that the support staff had tested positive. They worked closely with our players in the training room and in the equipment area.

"Obviously, (with) a hands-on approach in terms of working with them, that gave us concern and we felt like we needed to take a timeout here."

Nine Louisville players, mostly on defense, were held out of last week's 42-35 loss to Virginia Tech. Coach Scott Satterfield said afterward that some of the absences were COVID-19-related.

Tyra said the latest testing left the Cardinals down to three scholarship players on defense.

"I think we were trying to figure out, like most, how to scheme around it," Tyra said. "Our coaching staff was already on that path. And then with more positives showing up again in the same same area of the defense, that stressed us a bit."