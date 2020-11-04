Nadal earns 1,000th win, reaches 3rd round at Paris Masters

TENNIS
Nadal wins 1,000th match: Rafael Nadal became only the fourth man to reach 1,000 match wins when he beat fellow Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion joined Jimmy Connors (1,274), Roger Federer (1,242) and Ivan Lendl (1,068) as the only male players to reach the 1,000-win mark since the Open era began in 1968.
Nadal posed at the net with the number 1,000 displayed in large numbers on the court.
"Well, that means that I am old," Nadal joked, before measuring the achievement. "I played well for such a very long time, because to achieve that number is because I have been playing well for a lot of years, and is something that makes me feel happy."
The 34-year-old Nadal achieved another milestone in Paris this year, too, having won the French Open last month to tie Federer on 20 major titles.
But while there were 1,000 fans to cheer him on in the final at Roland Garros, none were at the Bercy Arena because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Of course it's sad, the level of energy is difficult to compare," Nadal said. "So the feeling, even if 1,000 or 1,500 or 2,000 is not a lot. The real feeling, the personal feeling is completely different. It makes a big difference that the court is empty."
After securing the victory, Nadal touched fists with Lopez and put his rackets into his bag as if finishing a training session, rather than celebrating a huge achievement.
"I know it is a very special number, one thousand," Nadal said. "Even if it's not the same to celebrate something like this without a crowd."
The 34-year-old's first win came in May 2002 at the age of 15, when he beat Paraguayan Ramon Delgado in the first round at Mallorca.
A year later, the 16-year-old Nadal stunned the tennis world by beating French Open champion Albert Costa under floodlights in the second round at the Monte Carlo Masters.
By the age of 24, he had already reached 500 wins, while his career tally also includes 35 Masters titles and 86 tournament victories overall.
The 39-year-old Lopez won their first meeting back in 2003 and had beaten Nadal four times overall. He had 22 aces and troubled a sluggish Nadal, who failed to convert six break points in the second set but broke immediately at the start of the third.
"I started the match the worst way possible, especially against a big server like Feli," Nadal said. "After that I played under a lot of pressure the rest of the match, but I found a way."
Nadal, who has never won this tournament, next plays Jordan Thompson of Australia, who upset 15th-seeded Croat Borna Coric 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Alexander Zverev joined Nadal in the third round by beating Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-2.
The fourth-seeded German did not face a break point against the 42nd-ranked Serb.
Zverev hit eight aces and converted his first match point. Chasing a third title of the year, he next faces Adrian Mannarino of France.
Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev easily won 6-1, 6-2 against Radu Albot for a tour-leading 40th win of the year, moving one ahead of top-ranked Novak Djokovic. Rublev won the Erste Bank Open in Vienna last Sunday for a tour-leading fifth title of the season and next plays either three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka or unseeded American Tommy Paul.
Meanwhile, No. 3 Russian Daniil Medevev advanced after Kevin Anderson retired when trailing 5-2 in the first-set tiebreaker because of a right leg injury.
No. 6 Diego Schwartzman beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet 7-5, 6-3, keeping the Argentine on course to clinch the final spot for the Nov. 15-22 ATP Finals in London. He can guarantee that by reaching the semifinals in Paris.
No. 10 Milos Raonic also advanced by winning 6-4, 6-4 against Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
The big-serving Canadian, a runner-up here in 2014, had 11 aces and concluded with a sliced volley at the net. He next faces American Marcos Giron.
No. 16 Alex de Minaur also advanced with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Italian Lorenzo Sonego — the runner-up to Rublev last Sunday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Louisville-Virginia postponed due to Cardinals' virus cases: Louisville University has paused all football activities and its Saturday game at Virginia has been postponed at least a week due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra told reporters Wednesday night the program has 10 players who have tested positive for COVID-19 and five players who were in quarantine because of contact tracing. Five support staff members also tested positive and two others are in quarantine.
The AD said no coaching staff members have tested positive.
Test results from both Friday and Sunday will determine when team activities resume. Louisville (2-5, 1-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Virginia (2-4, 2-4) both have byes on Nov. 14, allowing the game to be pushed back to that date.
"While the number of players probably isn't as high as you heard from other programs that have taken a pause," Tyra said, "we felt it was necessary due to the fact that the support staff had tested positive. They worked closely with our players in the training room and in the equipment area.
"Obviously, (with) a hands-on approach in terms of working with them, that gave us concern and we felt like we needed to take a timeout here."
Nine Louisville players, mostly on defense, were held out of last week's 42-35 loss to Virginia Tech. Coach Scott Satterfield said afterward that some of the absences were COVID-19-related.
Tyra said the latest testing left the Cardinals down to three scholarship players on defense.
"I think we were trying to figure out, like most, how to scheme around it," Tyra said. "Our coaching staff was already on that path. And then with more positives showing up again in the same same area of the defense, that stressed us a bit."
It's the third FBS game postponed this week and the 40th since Aug. 26th. It is the second time this season Virginia has had an opponent that needed to postpone. The Cavaliers' September game against Virginia Tech has been pushed back to Dec. 12.
Marshall to limit attendance for crash anniversary events: Marshall University will limit the number of people who can attend events that will mark the 50th anniversary of the worst disaster in U.S. sports history.
The restrictions on attendance are part of safety measures put into place due to the coronavirus pandemic, school officials said.
The Marshall football team's chartered plane crashed short of an airport near Huntington while returning from a game on Nov. 14, 1970. Among the 75 people killed were 36 football players.
In a news release, Marshall officials said it still plans to rededicate a restored statue honoring the 1970 team on Nov. 10 near the Marshall Rec Center in Huntington, but plans now call for the ceremony to be presented online only for the public.
On Nov. 13, Marshall will honor each student who died in the crash with a posthumous degree in their program of study at the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. The event will be by invitation only to family members, but will be streamed online for the public, the school said.
On Nov. 14, the 50th annual Memorial Fountain Ceremony will be held at the Marshall Student Center Plaza. That's when the fountain is turned off until spring. It will be by invitation only, but will also have a virtual stream.
Later that day, the football team will play Middle Tennessee State. A moment of silence will be held prior to kickoff.
SKIING
No snow in Austria postpones World Cup races: A lack of snow and mild temperatures have forced organizers to postpone the upcoming Alpine skiing World Cup races in Lech/Zuers for almost two weeks.
The Austrian ski federation said Wednesday that the parallel event for women had been rescheduled for Nov. 26, followed by the men's the next day. It added that snow control by the International Ski Federation was set for Nov. 18.
The postponement of the races means two slaloms in Levi on Nov. 21-22 will be the next races on the women's calendar. Double Olympic champion and three-time overall World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin is planning her comeback at those events in Finnish Lapland.
Shiffrin, who hasn't raced since Jan. 26, skipped the Oct. 17 season-opener in Soelden after hurting her back.
The men have no races scheduled ahead of the Lech/Zuers event.
