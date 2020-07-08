NASCAR moving Watkins Glen race to Daytona road course

The revisions announced Wednesday cover six Cup races at three tracks. Michigan International Speedway will host a doubleheader before NASCAR's debut on the Daytona road course. After that race, Dover International Speedway will host a doubleheader, and the playoff field will be finalized the next week at Daytona.

NASCAR was not scheduled to compete on the road course at Daytona until next February in the exhibition Busch Clash to kick off the season. But many of the ideas for next year's schedule have been forced into the present as NASCAR attempts to complete its 38-race schedule.

The All-Star race next Wednesday night at Bristol Motor Speedway will be the fourth midweek race since NASCAR resumed on May 17 and just the second time in event history the race won't be held at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Track officials shifted the race to Tennessee, where up to 30,000 fans will be able to attend, because North Carolina is not allowing large gatherings.

Pocono already hosted Cup races on consecutive days, so Michigan and Dover make for three doubleheader weekends this season. The Cup Series also had its first doubleheader with IndyCar last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.