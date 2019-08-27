Alleman

Senior | Running back/defensive back

Three-sport athlete is integral for the Pioneers in all three phases -- leading rusher, free safety on defense and kick returner on special teams. He rushed for over 1,000 yards in Alleman's 5-5 season in 2018.

 

