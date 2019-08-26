Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, with Hiss Golden Messenger, C. W. Stoneking and Bendigo Fletcher, will play in a show 5-11 p.m. Saturday at The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline. Tickets, at www.eventbrite.com, are $40 in advance and $45 day of the show for this all-ages show. Doors open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m.

