NATIONAL BRIEFS: Djokovic handles Federer in Australian Open smeis

"Excited to have one more match here."

Barty — who won the French Open last June, beating Kenin along the way — was hardly at her best Thursday, especially at the most crucial moments. Maybe she was burdened by the task of trying to become the first Australian woman since 1980 to get to the final of the country's Grand Slam.

"Unfortunately, couldn't quite scrap enough to get over the line," said Barty, who held her niece on her lap at the post-match news conference. "Just didn't play the biggest points well enough to win."

Instead, Kenin is the first American other than a Williams sister to reach the Australian Open final since Lindsay Davenport in 2005. And Kenin is the first American woman to beat the No. 1 player at any major since Serena topped Venus at Wimbledon in 2002.

"She has the ability to adapt," Barty said. "She's extremely confident at the moment, as well."

Those inside the sport know. But Kenin has been overshadowed by some of the many other American women making waves in recent years.