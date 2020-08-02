NATIONAL BRIEFS:

NHL

Blackhawks' Caggiula suspended for Game 2: Chicago forward Drake Caggiula was suspended by the NHL on Sunday for Game 2 of the Blackhawks' qualifying round series against the Oilers for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton's Tyler Ennis.

The hit occurred in the second period of Chicago's 6-4 Game 1 victory Saturday. Ennis returned after a brief absence and finished the game.

In a video announcing the suspension, the league's department of player safety said head contact was avoidable on the play. That falls in line with Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton's view of the play.

"Just kind of a bang-bang play," Colliton said. "He went hard, and he was definitely wasn't trying to catch him in the head. But he did, so the NHL made the decision."

Collton isn't sure who will replace Caggiula in the lineup for Game 2 Monday night. Mackenzie Entwistle, Brandon Hagel, Dylan Sikura and John Quenneville are among the possibilities.