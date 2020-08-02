NATIONAL BRIEFS:

NHL
Blackhawks' Caggiula suspended for Game 2: Chicago forward Drake Caggiula was suspended by the NHL on Sunday for Game 2 of the Blackhawks' qualifying round series against the Oilers for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton's Tyler Ennis.
The hit occurred in the second period of Chicago's 6-4 Game 1 victory Saturday. Ennis returned after a brief absence and finished the game.
In a video announcing the suspension, the league's department of player safety said head contact was avoidable on the play. That falls in line with Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton's view of the play.
"Just kind of a bang-bang play," Colliton said. "He went hard, and he was definitely wasn't trying to catch him in the head. But he did, so the NHL made the decision."
Collton isn't sure who will replace Caggiula in the lineup for Game 2 Monday night. Mackenzie Entwistle, Brandon Hagel, Dylan Sikura and John Quenneville are among the possibilities.
"We've got a lot of guys here that could step in and hopefully kind of emulate what he does," Blackhawks forward Dylan Strome said. "He's a guy who's a 200-foot player and hits a lot of bodies and finds a way to get some chances and create some momentum for us. He's an important player. We have a lot of depth here, so hopefully it doesn't take too much wind out of our sails."
Caggiula skated 11:25 and won one of two faceoffs in Game 1 against his former team. In 40 games during the regular season, the 26-year-old had nine goals and six assists for 15 points.
"He's a great player for us," Strome said. "He works hard every single shift. He lays the body. He gets it done at both ends of the rink. I think he does whatever it takes. He's a great playoff player and a great guy to have on your team."
Caggiula is eligible to return for Game 3 Wednesday.
"I think it's also kind of established a standard for how they're going to deal with those types of hits," Colliton said of the suspension. "As the series goes on, as the other series go on, I'm sure it's going to get a little more physical. Now, we know."
The league was not expected to hold a hearing for any other actions from games Saturday, including Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk injuring Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele during Game 1 of Jets-Flames. Jets coach Paul Maurice said he's convinced Tkachuk intentionally directed a skate blade at Scheifele's left leg to cause injury.
Scheifele is not expected to play in Game 2 Monday and could miss a significant amount of time.
Blues fall with 0.1 left: Nazem Kadri scored a buzzer-beating power-play goal to give the Colorado Avalanche a 2-1 comeback victory over the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in Western Conference round-robin play Sunday night.
Kadri's shot crossed the goal line with 0.1 seconds on the clock. The NHL reviewed the play for several minutes before calling it a good goal.
"I knew there wasn't much time left," Kadri said. "I didn't hear a buzzer. I tried to stay on top of the puck, and luckily it worked out."
Colorado took an early lead in the seeding race among the top four teams in the West. The Avalanche, Blues, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars have byes into the traditional first round of the NHL playoffs and will each face the winner of a best-of-five qualifying round series.
The frenzied finish included St. Louis captain Alex Pietrangelo going off slowly after taking a shot off the side of his right knee, teammate Alex Steen taking a penalty and the Avalanche putting goaltender Jordan Binnington and the Blues penalty kill under siege and got even crazier with Kadri's goal.
"At 0.1 it's on the line and then at 0 it's in the net," said Blues forward David Perron, who scored on the power play in the first period. "I'm sure it's as close a goal as you'll ever see."
The Blues wasted a 36-save performance from Binnington, who was as sharp as he was during the 2019 playoffs. He made 16 saves in the first period.
"We relied on Binner a little too much, especially off that start where we were just kind of feeling it out," Blues center Ryan O'Reilly said. "We need to respond a lot quicker."
David Perron scored a power-play goal for the Blues in the first period, and Ryan Graves tied it for the Avalanche in the third. Sandwiched in between was a penalty-filled second period in which Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog boarded Zach Sanford — a two-minute minor penalty that may warrant a look from the league's department of player safety.
Goaltender Philipp Grubauer stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced, and the Avalanche carried over their domination of the Blues from the shortened regular season.
"Division rival, great team, so we're happy to get the win," Kadri said. "That's as close to a regular playoff game as you can get. That's as good a preparation as you can get going forward."
NBA
Spurs win, move into 9th place in West: DeMar DeRozan made two free throws with a second to play, giving the San Antonio Spurs a 108-106 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday that moved them into ninth place in the Western Conference.
The Spurs built an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter but needed a bunch of big plays down the stretch from DeRozan after the Grizzlies rallied.
DeRozan brought the ball down court after Jaren Jackson Jr. had tied the game for Memphis with a corner 3-pointer with 10.6 seconds to play. DeRozan pump-faked Dillon Brooks into the air and drew the foul, then knocked down the foul shots.
Jackson missed a long 3 on the final possession.
The Spurs are trying to qualify for the postseason for what would be an NBA-record 23rd consecutive season. They arrived at Walt Disney World in 12th place in the West, but after victories over Sacramento and Memphis are just two games behind the eighth-place Grizzlies.
The Memphis loss clinched a playoff spot for the Dallas Mavericks.
GOLF
Daly, Singh out of PGA Championship: John Daly and Vijay Singh were the latest players to withdraw from this week's PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, making it 12 players either exempt or offered invitations who have chosen not to play.
Daly, the surprise winner in 1991 at Crooked Stick when he began the week as the ninth alternate, cited health concerns to the PGA of America. Singh, a two-time PGA champion at Sahalee in 1998 and Whistling Straits in 2004, cited an injury.
That makes five major champions who have withdrawn — Daly, Singh, Padraig Harrington, Y.E. Yang and Francesco Molinari.
The PGA Championship, which starts Thursday, will be held without spectators for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the first major of the year, to be followed by the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in September and the Masters in November, two weeks before Thanksgiving.
The PGA Championship has the strongest field of the four majors as it tries to get the top 100 in the world. It will have no more than 93 of the top 100 going into the week.
