National-service bill would help what's ailing America

Let's be honest: Centrists like me gush about proposals like this that cross party lines to serve the common good. But national service isn't a cure-all. It won't stop racial and economic injustice or resolve the other dizzying problems that will confront the next president. But it's a start. It will at least help more Americans to work together for the country - the way our military, first responders and front-line health-care workers do now.

The Senate proposal is dubbed with one of those catchy acronyms beloved by legislators, the Cultivating Opportunity and Response to the Pandemic through Service (CORPS) Act. It would provide $16 billion over three years to double the number of AmeriCorps positions to 150,000 from 75,000 in the first year, and then increase to 200,000 and then 250,000 in the second and third years. The bill would also increase the stipend to $22,000 from $15,000. After completing service, young people would be eligible for $6,000 grants to finance their educations at community colleges.

All 50 states have AmeriCorps programs, coordinated through the Corporation for National and Community Service. The newly commissioned national-service volunteers could work at anything from building houses (through Habitat for Humanity and other faith-based programs) to feeding hungry people (through the Agriculture Department's Anti-Hunger Corps).