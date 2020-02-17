4. Nature-Inspired Embroidery

From 9:30 a.m. until noon Saturday, Feb. 22, Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave, Davenport, participants can spend the morning learning and practicing basic embroidery stitches to create a simple nature scene. Participants can bring their own linen towels, t-shirt, canvas bag, or denim. Registration is required; space is limited. To register, go to nahantmarsh.org or call 563-336-3370. Admission is $10 members, $15 guests.