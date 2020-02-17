You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
4. Nature-Inspired Embroidery
0 comments

4. Nature-Inspired Embroidery

From 9:30 a.m. until noon Saturday, Feb. 22, Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave, Davenport, participants can spend the morning learning and practicing basic embroidery stitches to create a simple nature scene. Participants can bring their own linen towels, t-shirt, canvas bag, or denim. Registration is required; space is limited. To register, go to nahantmarsh.org or call 563-336-3370. Admission is $10 members, $15 guests.

9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, Nahant Marsh Education Center, Davenport. $15.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News