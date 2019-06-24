On Monday, June 24, Faye’s Field, Bettendorf, will be the site of afternoon festivities celebrating Navy Week, leading up to a performance by the Navy Band Great Lakes. From 1-3 p.m., the public is invited to meet sailors and see historical artifacts. Hands-on activities 3-5:30 p.m. will include children’s boat-building and a rain-gutter regatta. From 5:30-6:30 p.m., the U.S. Navy Band Great Lakes will perform. Visitors can bring chairs, blankets and picnics. Hosted by Lindsay Park Yacht Club and Navy Band Great Lakes, the concert band also will perform 7-9 p.m. Tuesday at Lindsay Park Yacht Club, Mound Street, Davenport. Admission for non-club members is $5 at the gate.

1 p.m. Monday, Faye’s Field, Bettendorf. Free.

