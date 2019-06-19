A drought 20 years in the making will very likely end tonight.
And the man who brought the player who almost certainly will be Nebraska's first NBA Draft pick in 20 years will be watching closely.
Tim Miles and Isaiah Roby will be forever linked in the annals of Husker hoops history. Miles as the coach who saw Roby's potential when the forward was just a baby-faced kid coming off his sophomore season of high school ball at Dixon, Ill.; and Roby as the player with athletic gifts rarely seen on Nebraska's basketball teams of the last 25 or so years.
"He’s always had good skill, and he’s always had a great feel for the game and very fluid, and made really good plays. And when I saw him, it was just one of those things where, you sit there and you say, 'Wow. I think this kid has a chance to be, just physically, he’s got a chance to be really special,'" Miles said Tuesday.
"Then when you meet him and understand his story and his family and how great they are, and his level of integrity and all those things that go with him, those things that make him so endearing to everybody, that’s when I think you say, 'Listen, this guy’s got a real chance.'"
Roby's chance is very real. He's worked out for nearly a dozen NBA teams, and parlayed a strong performance at the NBA Draft Combine into increased interest. Most draft projections have the 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward being picked anywhere from 36th to 46th overall, with a chance to sneak into the bottom of the first round.
He's worked out twice for two of the league's most successful franchises in recent years — the Warriors and the Spurs. The 76ers have had him in, as have the Bucks, Bulls, Timberwolves, Hornets, Cavaliers, Nets, Thunder and Kings.
Should he be picked tonight — the draft starts at 6 p.m. on ESPN — he would be the first Husker taken since Venson Hamilton in 1999. Injuries short-circuited Hamilton's NBA career before it got started — he never made it to the league.
Should Roby step on an NBA court next season, he would be the first Husker to play in an NBA game since Mikki Moore in 2012.
If chosen, Roby would be just the fifth Nebraska player drafted since the draft went to two rounds in 1989. The other four are Hamilton, Tyronn Lue (1998), Eric Piatkowski (1994) and Rich King (1991).
"I knew (Nebraska's draft history) from the time Nebraska started recruiting me," Roby told the Journal Star last month after announcing his decision to forgo his senior year at Nebraska. "I heard people telling me, 'If you want to go to the NBA, Nebraska's not the right school; they don't have a track record of putting guys in it.' So I kind of always had that.
"That's something I was excited about, and that challenge was something Coach Miles sold me on, leaving my mark on this program, and I think I did a good job of that."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.