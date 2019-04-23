NBA Playoffs
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Eastern Conference
|Milwaukee 4, Detroit 0
Sunday, April 14: Milwaukee 121, Detroit 86
Wednesday, April 17: Milwaukee 120, Detroit 99
Saturday, April 20: Milwaukee 119, Detroit 103
Monday, April 22: Milwaukee 127, Detroit 104
|Toronto 4, Orlando 1
Saturday, April 13: Orlando 104, Toronto 101
Tuesday, April 16: Toronto 111, Orlando 82
Friday, April 19: Toronto 98, Orlando 93
Sunday, April 21: Toronto 107, Orlando 85
Tuesday, April 23: Toronto 115, Orlando 96
|Philadelphia 4, Brooklyn 1
Saturday, April 13: Brooklyn 111, Philadelphia 102
Monday, April 15: Philadelphia 145, Brooklyn 123
Thursday, April 18: Philadelphia 131, Brooklyn 115
Saturday, April 20: Philadelphia 112, Brooklyn 108
Tuesday, April 23: Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 25: Philadelphia 120, Brooklyn 100
|Boston 4, Indiana 0
Sunday, April 14: Boston 84, Indiana 74
Wednesday, April 17: Boston 99, Indiana 91
Friday, April 19: Boston 104, Indiana 96
Sunday, April 21: Boston 110, Indiana 106
|Western Conference
|Golden State 3, L.A. Clippers 1
Saturday, April 13: Golden State 121, L.A. Clippers 104
Monday, April 15: L.A. Clippers 135, Golden State 131
Thursday, April 18: Golden State 132, L.A. Clippers 105
Sunday, April 21: Golden State 113, L.A. Clippers 105
Wednesday, April 24: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
x-Friday, April 26: Golden State at L.A. Clippers, TBA
x-Sunday, April 28: L.A. Clippers at Golden State, TBA
|San Antonio 2, Denver 2
Saturday, April 13: San Antonio 101, Denver 96
Tuesday, April 16: Denver 114, San Antonio 105
Thursday, April 18: San Antonio 118, Denver 108
Saturday, April 20: Denver 117, San Antonio 103
Tuesday, April 23: San Antonio at Denver, late
Thursday, April 25: Denver at San Antonio, 6, 7 or 8:30 p.m.
x-Saturday, April 27: San Antonio at Denver, TBA
|Portland 3, Oklahoma City 1
Sunday, April 14: Portland 104, Oklahoma City 99
Tuesday, April 16: Portland 114, Oklahoma City 94
Friday, April 19: Oklahoma City 120, Portland 108
Sunday, April 21: Portland 111, Oklahoma City 98
Tuesday, April 23: Oklahoma City at Portland, late
x-Thursday, April 25: Portland at Oklahoma City, 8:30 p.m.
x-Saturday, April 27: Oklahoma City at Portland, TBA
|Houston 3, Utah 1
Sunday, April 14: Houston 122, Utah 90
Wednesday, April 17: Houston 118, Utah 98
Saturday, April 20: Houston 104, Utah 101
Monday, April 22: Utah 107, Houston 91
Wednesday, April 24: Utah at Houston, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, April 26: Houston at Utah, TBA
x-Sunday, April 28: Utah at Houston, TBA
