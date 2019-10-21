NBA

Today's Games

New Orleans at Toronto, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

New York at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.

Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m.

New York at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 8 p.m.

Portland at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

