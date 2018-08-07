Bulls play in Mexico: The Orlando Magic will play a pair of regular-season games in Mexico City in December.
The Magic will host the Chicago Bulls on Dec. 13 then play the Utah Jazz on Dec. 15. It is the third straight year that the Arena Ciudad de Mexico has hosted the NBA.
Both games are designated as home games for the Magic.
The Bulls are playing their first-ever regular-season game outside of the United States and Canada.
CP3 donates big bucks: NBA All-Star and former Wake Forest guard Chris Paul is donating $2.5 million in support of the Demon Deacons' basketball team.
The donation announced Tuesday is the school's largest by a former Wake Forest basketball player.
School officials say it will assist a project to expand and enhance the men's and women's locker rooms, and the men's locker room will be named for him.
Paul says the locker room project "inspired me, because that's where players build relationships and create a unifying camaraderie."
Dekker to Cavs: The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired forward Sam Dekker in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Dekker, a first-round pick by Houston in 2015, averaged 4.2 points and 2.4 rebounds as a reserve in 73 games last season for the Clippers. The 6-foot-9 former Wisconsin star figures to get more minutes with the Cavaliers, who are revamping their roster following superstar LeBron James' departure as a free agent.
Grizzlies add guard: The Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard Shelvin Mack.
The 6-foot-3 Mack played 69 games for the Orlando Magic last season and averaged 6.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and a career-high 3.9 assists in 19.8 minutes. He shot 43 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3-point range.
