Antetokounmpo wore a sleeve on his left arm late in the game after appearing to grab his elbow late in the fourth quarter. He still had 26 points, 18 rebounds and five assists but shot 10 of 27 overall and 6 of 13 on free-throw attempts.

Mavericks 113, Clippers 102: It took three quarters before Luka Doncic finally went quiet. The damage was already done, although his teammates kept the pressure on in the fourth.

Doncic scored 31 points and the Mavericks outshot the NBA’s leading team from 3-point range, beating Los Angeles in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

Doncic was held to one point in the fourth on a free throw.

Kawhi Leonard had 26 points and 10 rebounds for the Clippers, and Paul George added 23 points.

Nets 104, Celtics 93: Brooklyn's Big Three went from way off to off and running.

Kevin Durant had 32 points and 12 rebounds, Kyrie Irving scored 29 points and the Nets recovered from their superstars' frigid start to beat Boston in Game 1 of the first-round series.