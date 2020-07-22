Westbrook practices: Houston guard Russell Westbrook, whose arrival in Florida was delayed after he tested positive for the coronavirus, arrived on Monday and got on the practice floor with his team for the first time Wednesday.

It’s unclear if he will play in Houston’s first scrimmage at Disney on Friday. But he had a message to fans about how seriously they should take the coronavirus.

“I’m not a doctor nor a specialist, but I do know that it’s definitely something to take very seriously,” Westbrook said. “Wearing a mask can be between life or death, honestly. ... People are dying from this virus each and every day, and it’s something that we all need to take very, very seriously.”

Westbrook said the worst of his symptoms was nasal congestion. Still, he said he’s urged his friends and family to be vigilant.

Scrimmages begin: The NBA decided to go with standard three-person referee crews for Wednesday’s first scrimmages, after considering whether to rotate different crews of officials during matchups. The 45 refs at Disney are all down to work at least two scrimmages, and some will do three games before the season resumes for real on July 30.

As expected, there were some new twists.

Ballboys were setting up chairs for teams during timeouts because ones in the bench area must not be moved, and every player had an orange Gatorade cart just for him marked at his assigned seat.

