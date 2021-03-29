Jarreau finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists two days after flirting with another triple-double and shutting down Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim in the Sweet 16.

This will be Houston's first Final Four since Hakeem Olajuwon and coach Guy Lewis led the Cougars to the 1984 title game, in which they lost to Patrick Ewing and Georgetown. When this one was over, Houston's players sprinted to midcourt to celebrate, then migrated to the corner of the court near the Houston fan section and started jumping around — and on top of each other — in a celebratory mob.

Jarreau shared a long embrace with Sampson at midcourt, a reward for the seventh-year coach who has returned the program to national prominence.

Maurice Calloo scored 13 points to lead Oregon State (20-13), which was vying to become the worst-seeded team ever to make a Final Four — not to mention extend a remarkable postseason run for a team that was picked to finish last in the Pac-12. But the Beavers dug themselves a huge hole by falling behind 34-17 at the break, then climbed all the way back only to see Grimes put the Cougars right back in front.

Thompson finished with 11 points on 3-for-12 shooting after averaging 20.3 points in the Beavers' NCAA victories against Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Loyola Chicago.