NCAA report

“The NCAA Division I manual is 400 pages long,” Murphy said. “In it, 38 pages are dedicated to stopping student athletes from being able to make money. One page of 400 is dedicated to protecting the health of college athletes. That speaks to the misplaced priorities of the NCAA today.”

Phone and email messages seeking comment were left with the NCAA.

The issue of athlete compensation has gained urgency since California passed a law in October that will give college athletes the right to make money off things like endorsement deals and promoting businesses or products on their social media accounts. That law does not go into effect until 2023.

Since then, more than 20 other states have moved on similar legislation, with some states saying they would like new laws in place as soon as next year.

Murphy said there needs to be a uniform national policy, or at least minimum national requirements, for compensation from which all states can work in passing their own legislation.

“To me, this is an issue of civil rights,” Murphy said. “These are largely young African-American athletes that are playing at the big-time college sports programs. And the adults who are getting rich off their exploits are largely white.”