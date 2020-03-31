NCAA throws baseball coaches a curve with added eligibility

Looming logjams because of the extended eligibility could force coaches to sign smaller recruiting classes and nudge underperforming players to transfer or quit.

"The greater effect might be two or three years from now," LSU's Paul Mainieri said. "Most schools in the SEC have their 2021 recruiting classes for high school players already done. So now you're bunching a lot of kids together, and we'll see how it plays out.

"As far as this year, the impact is minimal. What is of greater impact is what Major League Baseball does with their draft."

The draft always plays a role in roster management, but there's additional stress for coaches and players this year. Because of the pandemic, MLB might not hold the draft until late July, and there's no clarity about number of rounds.

The renewal date for scholarships is July 1, and coaches might not know which players are staying or going by then. If there are five or 10 rounds instead of the usual 40, juniors and seniors who aren't projected to go in the early rounds would be apt to return to school. The more rounds there are, the more likely there'll be fewer junior and seniors returning. The fall semester could be drawing close before the numbers are known.