Geography dictates Iowa and Nebraska be rivals. There’s even hardware that goes to the winner: the Heroes Trophy.

This isn’t manufactured, though. Nebraska fans like to remind Iowa fans about the Huskers’ five national championships and that they should wait to talk to them until they win their first. Iowa fans like to say Nebraska fans are living in their 1990s heyday and that the Hawkeyes not only are the more consistent winners now but they also own the Huskers.

Fuel was added in 2014 when Nebraska fired Bo Pelini after his team beat Iowa 37-34 in overtime on the road. Then-athletic director Shawn Eichorst, when asked if the win made it more difficult to fire Pelini, famously said, “Our kids showed great character and resiliency in a tough environment, so it did play a factor. But in the final analysis, I had to evaluate where Iowa was.”

Nebraska coach Scott Frost said he hasn’t dwelled on the losing streak to Iowa.

“I can’t get caught up in that,” he said. “As the program’s leader, I have to be focused on what I can do to try to give it the best shot we possibly can this weekend. Iowa’s probably no different. There are a few teams that have been getting the better of Nebraska lately, and that’s what we’re trying to fix.”