The Mark, May 1993
Another historic performance — or, rather, pair of performances — was the two nights Neil Diamond opened the new, $33-million Moline arena. He drew a total of 23,288 fans, still the top-selling concerts at what is today named the TaxSlayer Center.
“There was such a buzz that first night,” recalled avid concertgoer Bill Klutho, of Bettendorf. “It was a huge get that Neil Diamond was there. Someone of that stature was going to open our venue, which was really cool.”
“Neil Diamond was a big enough star that it was just electric,” said Tami Seitz, of Bettendorf, a DJ at KIIK 104.9 FM. Seitz, who then managed communications for Scott Community College, documented the concert on video. “At the time I was with students in their early 20s, and they knew him and were as excited as my mom."
“They gave us all tickets to the show. Afterward, the crew invited us back to the hotel for a big party,” she said, though she didn't get to meet Diamond. “It was super cool.”
Before The Mark, many top acts bypassed the Q-C because there wasn't a venue big enough for them to play, Seitz recalled. “We could get big names to come close again. That was big for me since my parents wouldn't let me go to Chicago to see concerts before then.”
