Former Bettendorf Mayor Ann Hutchinson was honored for her leadership during a dedication ceremony Friday, June 7, 2019, of the new Hutchinson Plaza.
The plaza, located in front of City Hall at 1609 State Street, was unveiled during the ceremony.
Hutchinson, who served as mayor from 1988 to 2004, attended along with current and former City Council members and city staff. Current Mayor Robert Gallagher was among the speakers.
Hutchinson is credited with leading the city out of its financial crisis that occurred in June 1987. Under her leadership, the city pulled itself out of a $5 million debt and opened new community amenities such as the Learning Campus and Splash Landing. It also launched the recycling program during her tenure.
Hutchinson, the city's only female mayor, also holds the distinction as the longest-serving mayor in Bettendorf's history.
