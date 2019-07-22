The New Duncan Imperials, on their 30th-anniversary tour, will perform with special guests Bugeye Sprite from 7 p.m. Friday until 1:30 a.m. Saturday in a free show in downtown Port Byron between Duey's Corner Tap and Peacocks Tavern.

