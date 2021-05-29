New Indy 500 story

INDIANAPOLIS — Joe Wagle held a Jack and Coke — “I already had a couple of beers" — close to his bare chest, just another shirtless fan sporting American flag overalls getting ready for the return of the party at the Indianapolis 500.

Wagle is from Terre Haute, an hour’s drive west of Indianapolis, and said he has been to more than 10 Indy 500s. Like so many others, he came to the race as a kid with his dad and has since camped out in the sprawling infield of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and partied in the rowdy Snake Pit for the race.

“It’s hundreds of thousands of people getting together to celebrate freedom and to have a great time,” he said. “The race is awesome. It’s just good old Midwestern fun.”

The traditional trappings of Carb Day -- a sentimental part of Indianapolis 500 lore -- were absent on Friday because of the pandemic. Concerts were canceled. Autograph sessions were scrapped. Indy slammed the brakes on the pit crew competition. The Snake Pit remains in hibernation.

Few fans cared. They are back at “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”