New jobless claims continue to fall; ACA enrollment to reopen

SPRINGFIELD — New claims for unemployment benefits in Illinois continued to fall last week, while overall unemployment remained at historically high levels.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security said Thursday that 34,259 Illinois workers filed first-time unemployment claims during the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 6. That was down from 40,008 the previous week, but a 250% increase over the number recorded during the same week a year ago.

In addition, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, 6,038 Illinoisans filed first-time claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a federally-funded program that provides benefits to independent contractors, self-employed individuals and others not covered by traditional employment. That was a 46% decline from the previous week.

During the week that ended Jan. 30, there were 298,615 people receiving continuing unemployment benefits, down 4.7% from the previous week.

The federal agency also reported that during the week ending Jan. 23, another 158,051 people in Illinois filed claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, another federally-funded program that provides extended benefits to people who have exhausted their state benefits. That was down 6.3% from the week before.