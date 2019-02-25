WHAT WE KNOW: At Monday’s Hampton Village Board meeting, Officer Ethan A. Bush was sworn in as a full-time officer. Bush actually began employment on Feb. 1; he has six years of law enforcement experience and lives in Milan.
WHAT HAPPENED: Supervisor Scott McKay received authorization to purchase another 30 tons of road salt. This will be the second purchase of additional salt this winter. McKay said the total tonnage purchased this season is largest in his memory at around 250 tons.
WHAT’S NEXT: McKay informed the board that pothole repairs will begin as soon as possible, citing streets are in bad shape.
--CHRIS HICKS
