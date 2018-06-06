ROCK ISLAND – "Rock the Arts," a new free two-day free event, is planned June 15-16 at a trio of downtown Rock Island venues.
The event -- focused at Desoto Studio, 2324 3rd Ave., MidCoast Gallery West/The ARTery, 1629 2nd Ave., and Quad City Arts, 1715 2nd Ave. -- Rock the Arts will replace The District's Gallery Hop which, since the 1990s, typically showcased a variety of art and entertainment at more venues on a Friday night twice a year.
"We hope to see lots of people enjoy this novel partnership event put together by five art organizations," said MidCoast Fine Arts executive director Sherry Maurer. "It's part of what makes the Quad-Cities a cool place to live and visit. Ceramics and woodturning demos, combined with lots of fine art to browse, add up to some new summertime fun."
Suggested by the Downtown Rock Island Partnership, the new event is more family-friendly with Saturday afternoon hours. it is organized by MidCoast, ARTery, Desoto Studio, Quad City Wood Turners and Quad City Arts.
"We were encouraged to try for a more centered focus on three sites that are participating this time," Maurer said. She noted the Gallery Hops usually held in May and December were offered at 20-plus locations including theaters, restaurants and coffee shops.
The tradition of Gallery Hop – a free art stroll and promotion to encourage people to buy from local artists – was presented by The District, MidCoast, The ARTery and Quad City Arts.
"We're all excited, hoping a Saturday event brings out people who'd normally not come out for Friday night," Maurer said.
Erik Reader, executive director of Downtown Rock Island Partnership, surveyed many of the past participating businesses of Gallery Hop seeking ways to improve an art-focused event.
"The two things that stood out to me and what I submitted as recommendations were the need to include more arts groups in the planning and to alter the frequency and/or duration of the event," he said.
"In Gallery Hop's case, it proved challenging to have 20-plus venues in downtown to visit in three to four hours per event. Add weather to the mix and you never know," he said.
"Curating a more targeted approach allows visitors a chance to really get into the event without the anxiety of feeling they've got to rush on to the next thing," he said. "And for those who are passionate about the arts, they own it more.
"Another example of this is Brandy VandeWalle of Skeleton Key, who puts on the Rock Island Artists' Market every second Sunday of the summer/fall and who invites the artist community to her business," he said.
Reader said his philosophy is to help arts organizations "be in control of making something that benefits them from a promotions, sales and growth standpoint. It's a bottom-up approach vs. top-down led."
From 6-9 p.m. June 15 and noon to 4 p.m. June 16, artists will have areas showcasing a variety of media, from jewelry and ceramics to body painting, including a hands-on clay activity at the Desoto building, Maurer said.
Artists include Jon Burns, Margery Franklin, Carolyn Krueger, Kimberly Kruse of Celestial by Design, Cynthia Legate of Twisted by Design, Glen Lowry, Lisa Mahar, Megan Quinn, Lori Roderick, Megan Quinn, Kelly Schrader, Mary Talbert for Crafted QC, Shari Telman and Elizabeth Wakita, as well as private collector Jodean Meleski.
Live music is planned both days at Desoto, where Q-C Wood Turners will offer demonstrations and ceramic artist Joel Knanishu will demonstrate raku firing.
The Q-C Arts gallery will display mixed-media artworks by David Baluff of Bettendorf and paintings by Greg Dickinson of Clinton.
MidCoast’s Gallery West will have a June 15 reception debut for the "Life is Art" exhibition dedicated to the memory of local artist and musician William Martin Jr.
For more details, contact info@midcoast.org or call 563-424-1210.
