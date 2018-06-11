MOLINE – “Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!” will come to the TaxSlayer Center for two performances on Oct. 4.
The inaugural production under Feld Entertainment's new partnership with the nonprofit educational organization Sesame Workshop will feature favorite “Sesame Street” pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a new adventure live on stage.
Tickets, starting at $15, go on sale Tuesday at the TaxSlayer Center box office, 1201 River Drive, Moline; by phone at 800-745-3000; and online at ticketmaster.com.
The show will feature a pop-infused soundtrack and live emcees Casey and Caleb, according to a tour release. Shows are planned at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Audience members will sing along to songs like "I Love Trash" and "C is for Cookie" with Oscar the Grouch and Cookie Monster; dance to the beat with Elmo; explore a wintry wonderland when Abby Cadabby's magic goes awry; take flight with Big Bird to learn about some of his feathered friends; and discover new cultures in an interactive Spanish lesson with Rosita, the release said.
A pre-show experience is offered at an additional charge, letting families tour the onstage neighborhood before they arrive for the main show. For group rates and information, call 309-277-1356.
