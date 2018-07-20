Elfateh Elnoweiri, a new American citizen from Sudan, holds up his certificate of naturalization to his family in the audience during a ceremony at the federal courthouse in Rock Island on Friday, July 20, 2018.
Elfateh Elnoweiri, a new American citizen from Sudan, holds up his certificate of naturalization to his family in the audience during a ceremony at the federal courthouse in Rock Island on Friday, July 20, 2018.
Command Sergeant Major Brian Heffernan of the Rock Island Arsenal holds up an arsenal coin at the federal courthouse in Rock Island on Friday, July 20, 2018. He gave a coin to the oldest new citizen as well as to a new citizen who is already serving his country during the naturalization ceremony.
Marolena Silva, a new American citizen from Venezuela, shakes hands with Command Sergeant Major Brian Heffernan of the Rock Island Arsenal after receiving her naturalization certificate at the federal courthouse in Rock Island on Friday, July 20, 2018.
