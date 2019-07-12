With a new chalet build behind the 17th green, the Trophy Suite Club has a new home this year. That air-conditioned suite that caters to donors of the Birdies Partner Program can enjoy a spot next to The Military Outpost on the ridge overlooking the 18th tee.
For $250, patrons receive unlimited food and beverage in the two-story suite that includes both indoor and outdoor viewing options in the 48-foot hospitality area.
