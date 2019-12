Doors will open at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, for a New Year’s Eve party at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 Locust St., Davenport. Admission is $5. The lineup includes the Roadside Circus Band 6-8 p.m., TOMB, 8:30-10:30 p.m. and Faithfully, a Journey and Eagles tribute band, 11 p.m. until 1 a.m. To make reservations, call the fairgrounds at 563-326-5338.