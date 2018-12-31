Need plans for New Year's Eve? Check out a tribute show to two iconic singers: James Brown and Aretha Franklin. Quad-City area musicians making up the collective called All Sweat Productions are getting together to celebrate New Year's Eve with the soul show, set to begin at 9 p.m. Monday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20 in advance at rivermusicexperience.com and cost $25 on the day of the show.

9 p.m. Monday, Redstone Room, $20-$25

