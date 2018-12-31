Celebrate on Monday evening with Elvis' greatest hits. The tribute concert, billed as "Remember the King," features the legendary singer's best-known songs spanning his career. The show is divided into three acts, including Young Elvis from the 1950s, The ‘68 Comeback Special and The Vegas Years. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., buffet service starts at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9:15 p.m. Monday at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets cost $82 and an upgraded package costs $90. Tickets are available by calling 309-786-7733.
7:30 p.m. Monday, Circa '21, $82-$90
