Newman scores 18 as No. 1 Purdue beats Florida A&M 82-49

Purdue guard Brandon Newman gave himself a lift with his defense.

"My defense gave me energy and put me in a better position," the junior reserve said.

Newman scored 18 points to lead No. 1 Purdue to an 82-49 victory against Florida A&M on Thursday.

Newman went 7 for 13 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range. He also had a career-high five blocked shots to go along with four rebounds.

"When you are playing well as a team defensively you get more energy," Purdue center Zach Edey said. "He's out there blocking shots and looking like LeBron (James) chasing guys down."

Purdue coach Matt Painter said Newman's shooting and defense were big.

After missing Purdue's previous game due to illness, Edey had 14 points and a team-high 10 rebounds in 22 minutes. Also scoring in double figures for Purdue (13-0) was Trey Kaufman-Renn with 11 and Caleb Furst with 10.

Dimingus Stevens and Jordan Tillmon each had eight points for the Rattlers (2-9).

After leading 42-29 at halftime, the Boilermakers dominated the second half. Purdue's largest lead was 41 points at 80-39.

Women

Iowa 83, Purdue 68: Monika Czinano became the fifth member of the 2,000 point club at the University of Iowa on Thursday night as the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes improved to 3-0 in Big Ten play with a home win over Purdue.

Czinano made two free throws with 6 minutes, 15 seconds remaining to join Megan Gustafson, Ally Disterhoft, Cindy Haugejorde and teammate Caitlin Clark as 2,000-point scorers for the Hawkeyes.

Clark poured in 24 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists as Iowa built a 21-point halftime lead. McKenna Warnock had 19 points and nine boards while Czinano finished with a dozen points.

Freshman Hannah Stuelke came off the bench to record a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Purdue (10-3, 1-2) sliced the deficit to a dozen points in the second half but wouldn't draw any closer.

Iowa (11-3, 3-0) travels to Illinois on Sunday for a 2 p.m. tip.

Illinois 79, Wisconsin 63: Adalia McKenzie scored a career-high 26 points and Makira Cook tallied 23 as Illinois defeated Wisconsin at the Kohl Center in Madison on Thursday night.

Illinois (12-2, 2-1) extended its win streak to five and sits above .500 in conference play for the first time since 2017.

The Illini shot a season-high 95.7% at the foul line and outrebounded the Badgers 37-28.

After a seesaw first quarter, Illinois opened the second quarter on a 9-2 spree to take a double-digit advantage. The Badgers pulled within one before the Illini used a 6-0 spurt to extend their advantage to seven points, with Kendall Bostic grabbing the 500th rebound of her career during that time.

Illinois eventually took a 38-32 advantage into the break, led by McKenzie's 10 points, her 12th double-figure scoring performance this season.

Illinois returns home to take on No. 12 Iowa at 2 p.m. Sunday.