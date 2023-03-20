Second pot-shop in Moline

A second cannabis dispensary in Moline could receive full approval from the City Council on Tuesday, March 21. Bolden Investments I, LLC, with permission of owner Westinvest, LC, applied for a special use permit to establish and operate a cannabis dispensary at 4301 44th Avenue.

The dispensary would be the second one approved by the council in less than a year. It approved a dispensary along Avenue of the Cities in the former Aldi's last fall.

The National Weather Service provides a fourth spring outlook

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service predicted a wet spring, and so far, they have been correct.

A fourth flood outlook will take place on Thursday, March 23. So far, the service is predicting an 80% chance of flooding in Davenport. With the snowpack up north still fairly solid, that number could fluctuate.

A $30 million investment is coming to Buffalo

The largest cement dome in North America has been built in Buffalo at a cost of $30 million.

Summit Materials, which also has a factory in Davenport, is making the investment. Company officials said the new dome would be used for storage and was part of the company's sustainability efforts.

A ribbon cutting is taking place at 2 p.m. Monday, March 20.

QC Restaurant Week showcased local food scene

Restaurants, coffee shops and more are getting ready to welcome new and returning customers with deals for QC Restaurant Week.

Created by Visit Quad Cities as an opportunity to show off the region's culinary culture, a record 80 establishments will have everything from discounts to BOGO deals March 20-26.

People also have the chance to win gift cards for local eateries by showing proof of eating at a participating restaurant and entering their information online.

Davenport holding public hearing on budget

At its meeting Wednesday, Davenport will hold a public hearing on its $242 million fiscal 2024 budget. The city recently received an upgrade in its credit rating for the first time in years.

The city plans to maintain the tax levy rates and make slight increases to some fees as part of a multi-year plan.

Bettendorf holding public hearing on the Landing

Bettendorf City Council is moving ahead on The Landing Aquatic and Ice Rink Project, which will replace the city-owned Splash Landing pool and Frozen Landing ice rink.

City Council members on Monday and Tuesday will discuss a resolution formalizing the city's support of $6 million to go toward The Landing Aquatic and Ice Rink Project.

The city council will also hold a public hearing at its Tuesday meeting on the project and vote on putting it out to bid.