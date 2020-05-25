17-year-old cat is home in Bettendorf after 10-year absence

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After 10 years, Herschel — a little skinny but otherwise healthy — has come home, possibly after using up one or two of his nine lives.

Karla Ehrler, of Bettendorf, didn’t know what to think when a Quad-City veterinarian called her to ask whether she had a black cat.

“I told them no,” she said. “I said I didn’t have a black cat.” She does have other animals, including birds, dogs and a rabbit.

And then it struck her.

It was 17 years ago that a friend of Ehrler’s found three abandoned or orphaned kittens in Davenport. Ehrler took a black kitten with a white star on its chest.

She had the cat neutered. Because Ehrler enjoys camping, she also had his front claws removed so he wouldn’t claw at the canvas.

Ehrler named the cat Herschel after one of Ehrler’s favorite square-dance callers in the Chicago area.

Seven years after she adopted Herschel, she let him out one night and he didn’t come home.

“I was heartbroken,” says Ehrler, who looked all over for her little companion but never found him.

That is, until May 18.