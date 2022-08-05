 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash near Eldridge

Two people are in the hospital after being thrown from a vehicle during a single-car crash Friday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m. Friday, authorities were alerted that a tan 1998 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 61, between Eldridge and Davenport, when the driver lost control of the vehicle. It was determined the car struck a guardrail on the west side of the road, rolled several times and came to rest in the west ditch.

Both occupants, an adult man and a juvenile boy, had been thrown from the car. The adult, determined to be the driver, was transported to Genesis Medical Center where he remains with life-threatening injuries. The boy was initially transported to Genesis but flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City with life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released. The crash remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team.

