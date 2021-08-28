A break in the heat is on the way, but no break in dry conditions

After a Saturday with heat indices that stayed over 100 degrees for about six hours, a welcome cool down to more seasonal temperatures is set to begin Sunday and last through the week.
“The relief is in sight,” meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday night.
As the week progresses, Gross said, people will be able to open their windows, put the fans up and circulate some fresh, cool air through their homes.
“People will be able to give their air conditioners a little break,” he said.
“Sunday will still be warm, with a high near 89, but with dew-point temperatures lower it won’t feel as humid or oppressive,” Gross said. Peak heat indices for Sunday are expected to range between 90 and 95 degrees.
Normal high temperatures for the last 13 days of August usually range from 83.9 degrees on Aug. 19 to 83.3 degrees on Aug. 31. Overnight lows are normally in the lower 60s to the upper 50s by the time the last day of the month arrives. The Quad-Cities will get a good taste of that this week, Gross said.
Monday’s high is expected to be about 84 degrees with an overnight low of 64. Tuesday’s high will be near 82 with an overnight low of about 61. Wednesday’s temperature forecast calls for a high of 83 and an overnight low of 59.
That looks to hold through the weekend, Gross said, with highs in the lower to middle 80s and overnight lows in the lower to middle 60s.
Heat indices reached a high of 105 degrees at 12:52 p.m. Saturday, and it stayed there for about two hours before dropping to 103 by 3:52 p.m.
A portent of just how sweltering Saturday was going to be came when the heat index reached 101 by 11:52 a.m.
By 5:52 p.m. the heat index still stood at 100 degrees.
What the Quad-Cities is not going to get this week is some much needed rain that will hang around long enough to soak into the ground, Gross said.
“We do not see any long-term rains, such as soaking rains on the horizon for this week,” Gross said. Except for some low chances of rain Sunday and Tuesday, the forecast for the week through Saturday calls for sunny skies. The Quad-City region is currently abnormally dry, but most of Iowa is suffering from drought conditions that range from moderate drought to extreme drought.
“The remnants of Hurricane Ida will pass well to our south and east,” Gross said. Ida is expected to make a sharp turn east and impact the Ohio River Valley in Tennessee, including areas of Tennessee that already have been impacted by deadly flooding.
“We’ve had remnants of hurricanes come up this far,” Gross said. “Ike came up the Mississippi River, and when that happens we can have some big rain events for sure.”
For the meteorological summer that runs from June 1 through the end of August, the Quad-Cities has had 8.11 inches of rain. For the entire meteorological summer of 2020, the area received 9.15 inches. Normal Quad-City rainfall for the three months is 13.21 inches, according to date from the National Weather Service, Davenport.
Gross said it was the rainfall in May, when 6.59 inches of rain fell over the Quad-City region, that saved the area from more severe conditions.
The Quad-Cities is experiencing is 25th-driest summer on record, he said, adding that Cedar Rapids is experiencing its fourth-driest summer on record.
Despite the dry conditions here, the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, is expected to rise by 5 feet in the next seven days, Gross said. A system that affected northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin dumped 4-7 inches of rain, particularly around the Turkey River area. That water will make its way down the Mississippi River.
The Mississippi River is forecast to rise to 10 feet by 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4. As of Aug. 28, the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 stood at 5.45 feet.