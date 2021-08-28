A break in the heat is on the way, but no break in dry conditions

That looks to hold through the weekend, Gross said, with highs in the lower to middle 80s and overnight lows in the lower to middle 60s.

Heat indices reached a high of 105 degrees at 12:52 p.m. Saturday, and it stayed there for about two hours before dropping to 103 by 3:52 p.m.

A portent of just how sweltering Saturday was going to be came when the heat index reached 101 by 11:52 a.m.

By 5:52 p.m. the heat index still stood at 100 degrees.

What the Quad-Cities is not going to get this week is some much needed rain that will hang around long enough to soak into the ground, Gross said.

“We do not see any long-term rains, such as soaking rains on the horizon for this week,” Gross said. Except for some low chances of rain Sunday and Tuesday, the forecast for the week through Saturday calls for sunny skies. The Quad-City region is currently abnormally dry, but most of Iowa is suffering from drought conditions that range from moderate drought to extreme drought.

“The remnants of Hurricane Ida will pass well to our south and east,” Gross said. Ida is expected to make a sharp turn east and impact the Ohio River Valley in Tennessee, including areas of Tennessee that already have been impacted by deadly flooding.