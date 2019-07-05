Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: July 5, 2019 @ 11:43 pm
Lauren Brown, 9, of Milan, and Leslie Harrison, of Davenport, cheer on their pups during Coal Valley Days Doggie Dash Race Friday at Coal Valley Municipal Park.
Freckles, owned by Stephen Wachtel, of Hillsdale, relaxes before the Coal Valley Days Doggie Dash Race at Coal Valley Municipal Park.
Rachel Meier, of Milan, and Eric Christensen, of Milan, pet Wrigley before the final heat of the Coal Valley Days Doggie Dash Race.
Big Boy relaxes in a stroller before the Coal Valley Days Doggie Dash Race.
Gus, a former champion of the Doggie Dash Race, sits near his son, Javy, before the Coal Valley Days Doggie Dash.
Zoey, owned by Lauren Brown, 9, of Milan, stands on the bed she won after taking second place in the Coal Valley Days Doggie Dash Race.
